Bills’ E.J. Gaines opts out of 2020

Bills cornerback E.J. Gaines is the latest player to opt out of the 2020 season.

Gaines has informed the team he won’t be playing because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the team respects that, Bills G.M. Brandon Beane said today.

“We want to win here. But the first part of winning is keeping everyone here and their families safe and healthy,” Beane said, via Matthew Fairburn of TheAthletic.com. “That’s the biggest stress I have. Our focus on keeping this place safe.”

Gaines missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a core muscle injury but was expected to be part of the secondary rotation after he re-signed a one-year contract with a $910,000 base salary with the Bills this offseason. He’ll receive a $150,000 stipend this season and then make $760,000 with the Bills in 2021.

Gaines is the 38th player to opt out of the 2020 season. The full list of 2020 NFL opt outs is here.