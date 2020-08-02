Bills sign Akeem King, Niles Scott

Getty Images

The Bills lost a cornerback when E.J. Gaines opted out of playing the 2020 season and they added another one to the roster on Sunday.

The team announced the signing of cornerback Akeem King on Sunday afternoon. They also signed defensive tackle Niles Scott.

King had 38 tackles while appearing in 29 games for the Seahawks over the last two seasons. He opened his career as a 2015 seventh-round pick in Atlanta and played in five games during his time with the Falcons.

King joins Tre'Davious White, Josh Norman, Taron Johnson and Levi Wallace at corner for the Bills.

Scott had four tackles in six games with the Bengals in 2018. He spent last season on injured reserve after hurting his foot.