Bradley McDougald: I can’t be Jamal Adams, I’m coming to be the best me

Getty Images

Bradley McDougald joined a pair of first-round picks and a third-round pick as the trade compensation that the Jets received from the Seahawks in exchange for Jamal Adams and he’s expected to slot into the safety spot vacated by Adams on the Jets Defense.

While McDougald may be playing the same position that Adams used to play, he doesn’t see himself as a direct replacement for the All-Pro safety. He referenced his experience taking spots in the Seattle lineup that once belonged to Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas while explaining why he isn’t going to try to be a version of his predecessor in the Jets secondary.

“This isn’t me being here to replace Jamal. This is me here as a fresh start, just the same way that I couldn’t be Kam, I couldn’t be Earl, but I still found my way to be successful, is the same way with this,” McDougald said, via NJ.com. “It was above me. It’s not like I came in and was like, ‘You know what, I’m about to take Jamal’s job.’ No, I got traded, and that’s that. I’m coming here to be the best me. I can’t be Jamal. I’m not the same person as Jamal. And the only thing I can do is show up every day and be the best Bradley McDougald.”

With Adams in Seattle and linebacker C.J. Mosley opting out, the Jets will need the best of McDougald and several others on defense in the coming months.