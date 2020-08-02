Browns put Jarvis Landry on PUP list

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry said in May that he was ahead of schedule in his rehab from offseason hip surgery, but he won’t avoid the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp.

The Browns announced that Landry has been placed on the PUP list Sunday. The announcement said he remains on schedule in his return to action, so there does not appear to have been any setback in his recovery.

Landry had 83 catches for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns for the Browns last season. He and Odell Beckham, who also had offseason surgery, are set to be the top two wideouts for the Browns.

J'Mon Moore is vying for a spot further down the depth chart, but his camp will start with a stay on the non-football injury list. Moore was a 2018 fourth-round pick by the Packers and landed on the Browns practice squad after being cut by Green Bay last year.