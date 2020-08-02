Colts put T.Y. Hilton on NFI list, cut roster to 80

Getty Images

It’s become obvious over the years the Colts are a different team when T.Y. Hilton isn’t available.

Now, the veteran receiver isn’t available at the start of training camp.

The team announced that Hilton had been placed on the active/non-football injury list, with a hamstring injury suffered this offseason. He missed six games last year with injuries.

They also released seven players, as they got to the 80-man roster limit for teams that don’t want to operate as split squads.

Those are players are wide receiver Rodney Adams, running back Darius Jackson, defensive end Jegs Jegede, tackle Cedrick Lang, cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr., tackle Travis Vornkahl and linebacker Brandon Wellington.