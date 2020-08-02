Cowboys fullback Jamize Olawale opts out

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott‘s going to need a new lead blocker this year.

The Cowboys announced that fullback Jamize Olawale has opted out of the 2020 season.

He’s been their starting fullback the last two years, and a key special teams player.

He’s now the third Cowboys player to opt out this year, along with cornerback Maurice Canady and undrafted rookie wide receiver Stephen Guidry.

They’ve also placed two players on reserve/COVID-19 since training camp started— wide receiver Jon'Vea Johnson and cornerback Saivion Smith.