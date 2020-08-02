Devin McCourty: “BS” that the league wants to change opt-out deadline

Posted by Mike Florio on August 2, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT
The NFL reportedly wants to change the deadline for opting out from seven days after the revised CBA is finalized (it still hasn’t been signed) to Tuesday or Wednesday of this week. Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty doesn’t like that possibility one bit.

“It’s an absolute joke that the NFL is changing the opt-out period, mainly because they don’t want to continue to see guys opt out,” McCourty told Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston. “I’m sure they’re shocked about how many guys have opted out. But it’s the same thing when we sign the CBA, sometimes some of those things that we think are good, sometimes backfire. You know, we have rookies who are locked in long-term contracts and tagged and tagged. You guys don’t think we would love to change that about the CBA? But we can’t. That’s the point of signing an agreement.

“So I think it’s terrible. I think it’s BS that the league [wants to change] that date.”

The date hasn’t changed yet. As noted earlier in the day, teams believe some players on the roster bubble are opting out and taking the stipend, and that other players are using the possibility of opting out as leverage to get more money.

Regardless, and as McCourty (who has seen eight of his teammates opt out already) observes, the deal is the deal. If the NFL wanted the deadline to be a specific date and not seven days after the revised CBA is signed, that’s what the NFL should have asked for. And if the NFL wanted to get the window for opt outs closed as quickly as possible, it should have done whatever had to be done to get the deal signed.

8 responses to “Devin McCourty: “BS” that the league wants to change opt-out deadline

  2. slimglynn says:
    August 2, 2020 at 5:04 pm
    I think it’s BS the amount of these guys make playing a game.
    ——————-
    if it upsets you so much, you may want to opt out of watching the NFL, MLB, NBA etc… that’s what these guys get paid to do.

  3. Sure are a lot of folks mad that pro athletes make a lot of money. Maybe these people need to pull their boot straps or whatever

  4. No..it is BS that you need an opt out deadline. The guidelines are in place, opt out if you want to, that’s fine. Frankly, if you opt out you shouldn’t get paid. I can’t freaking ‘opt out’…it is a decision you have to make based upon your employment options. I will respect it either way but there are far too many people in this country that can’t even ‘OPT IN’ so they can receive a miniscule paycheck. Get over it.

  5. I think it’s BS that you think it’s BS the amount of money these guys make playing a game.

  6. slimglynn says:
    August 2, 2020 at 5:04 pm

    I think it’s BS the amount of these guys make playing a game.
    ——————————————————————
    So you are opposed to free market capitalism?

  7. It’s BS that there is even a deadline for opting out. No one knows what COVID-19 will be like in four months. Honestly I think it’s lame they’re even trying to play and put on a facade of normalcy. Human lives aren’t worth jeapordizing for our entertainment. With the way we’ve dealt with COVID-19, we have no business having sports right now.

  8. i have no idea about the opt outs.

    What i do know is that this will give more udfa a chance that with the smaller rosters would have inhibited.

    mor udfa stars may emerge and have incredible seasons and the opt outs may find themselves out of jobs next year.

    just an observation

