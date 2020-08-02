Dolphins put guard Ereck Flowers on reserve/COVID-19 list

Getty Images

One of the Dolphins’ big-money additions this offseason is going to miss some time.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Dolphins placed guard Ereck Flowers on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.

He’s the sixth Dolphins player to hit the list so far. The list is for people who either test positive or are quarantining because they were in contact with someone who has. Teams aren’t allowed to specify which.

The Dolphins signed the former Giants first-rounder to a three-year, $30 million deal this offseason to help shore up their line.