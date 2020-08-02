Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Eagles coach Doug Pederson has become the first NFL coach to test positive for the coronavirus during training camp.

Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that Pederson has informed his players that he has COVID-19. Pederson has had two positive test results.

Per McManus, Pederson is asymptomatic. A staff member who was in close contact with Pederson has been sent home.

It’s believed that Pederson caught the virus outside of the team facility.

In the offseason, Saints coach Sean Payton tested positive for the virus, and enduring some symptoms before becoming healthy again.