Falcons put Foye Oluokun on COVID-19 list, cut Ryan Allen

Getty Images

The Falcons put a sixth player on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, and also solved a potential positional battle in camp.

The team announced a series of transactions, including adding linebacker Foye Oluokun to the reserve/COVID list.

He’s their sixth player to hit the list so far, along with safety Jamal Carter, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, quarterback Danny Etling, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, and fullback Keith Smith.

The list is for players who either test positive, or are being quarantined for being in contact with someone who has, and the team isn’t allowed to specify.

The Falcons also announced the release of veteran punter Ryan Allen, and that four undrafted rookies had been waived — center Austin Capps, right tackle Scottie Dill, tight end Caleb Repp, and linebacker Jordan Williams.

Allen filled in for the Falcons last year after Matt Bosher‘s injury. The Falcons drafted a punter, Sterling Hofrichter, in the seventh round.