Giants announce Da’Mari Scott opt-out, Leonard Williams to NFI and eight cuts

The Giants announced a series of roster moves on Sunday afternoon, including news of a second member of the team who has decided to opt out of playing this season.

Wide receiver/kick returner Da'Mari Scott told the team that he will not play this season. He joins tackle Nate Solder as Giants players who have chosen that route.

Scott joined the Giants as a waiver claim last summer. He caught two passes for 22 yards, returned six punts and four kickoffs in five regular season outings.

The Giants also announced that defensive lineman Leonard Williams is on the non-football injury list. Williams, who is playing out the year under the terms of the franchise tag, can be activated at any point during training camp.

Williams remains on the active roster, but eight others were cut on Sunday. Running back Jon Hilliman, linebacker Chris Peace, safety Rashaan Gaulden and cornerback Shakial Taylor were all released while quarterback Case Cookus, fullback George Aston, linebacker Oluwole Betiku, Jr., and linebacker Dana Levine were all placed on waivers.

The Giants rounded out their moves by signing undrafted rookie defensive back Jarren Williams and adding wide receiver Tony Brown as a waiver claim.