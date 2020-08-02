Howard Mudd seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Getty Images

Howard Mudd, a longtime NFL assistant who is considered one of the best offensive line coaches in league history, has been hospitalized after a motorcycle crash.

Mudd is in the intensive care unit at a Seattle hospital and will need multiple surgeries for injuries described as “a fractured pelvis and spine,” according to FOX 59 in Indianapolis.

A family friend described the 78-year-old Mudd as “awake on and off.”

Mudd played college football at Michigan State and was drafted by the 49ers in 1964. He had a seven-year NFL career and played in three Pro Bowls, then he had a decades-long career as an offensive line coach with the Chargers, 49ers, Seahawks, Browns, Chiefs, Colts and Eagles.