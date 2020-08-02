Jaguars activate three players from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Jaguars took three players off of their reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday.

The team announced that defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, tight end Charles Jones and right tackle Jawaan Taylor have all been activated from the list. The Jags previously activated cornerbacks Josiah Scott and Luq Barcoo, but still have three players waiting to be cleared for return.

Taylor started all 16 games for the team last season and should be back at his spot on the right side now that he’s gotten the green light to return. Hamilton was a third-round pick this season and Jones caught one pass for five yards in four games with the team last season.

Edge defender Lerentee McCray became the second Jaguars player to opt out of playing this weekend and the team also placed cornerback D.J. Hayden and tight end James O'Shaughnessy on the physically unable to perform list.