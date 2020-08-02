Jaguars place five on COVID-19 list, including Gardner Minshew

Getty Images

The Jaguars are counting on Gardner Minshew II to be their answer this season, but for now, they will have to wait on him to begin his strength and conditioning work.

The team placed Minshew and four others on the COVID-19 list Sunday.

Running back Ryquell Armstead, tight end Charles Jones, receiver Michael Walker and safety Andrew Wingard also went on the reserve list.

It means the players either tested positive for COVID-19 or must quarantine after coming in close contact with someone infected.

Minshew, a sixth-round choice in 2019, went 6-6 as a rookie. He began the season as Nick Foles‘ backup but won the job after Foles was injured.

The Jaguars traded Foles to Chicago this offseason.

Minshew threw for 3,271 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions last season.

Earlier Sunday, the Jaguars announced they activated rookie defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton, second-year tight end Charles Jones and second-year offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor from the team’s COVID-19 list.