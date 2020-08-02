Jaguars sign veteran defensive end Adam Gotsis

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 2, 2020, 10:49 AM EDT
The Jaguars are running thin at defensive end at the moment, so they brought in some experienced depth.

The team announced the signing of defensive end Adam Gotsis.

A former second-round pick of the Broncos, he spent the last four seasons in Denver. He only played nine games last year, before finishing the season on injured reserve with a knee issue. He needed surgery in December to repair an ACL injury.

The Jaguars are without unsigned and disgruntled franchise-tag recipient Yannick Ngakoue, who wants to be traded.