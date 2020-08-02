Jaguars sign veteran defensive end Adam Gotsis

Getty Images

The Jaguars are running thin at defensive end at the moment, so they brought in some experienced depth.

The team announced the signing of defensive end Adam Gotsis.

A former second-round pick of the Broncos, he spent the last four seasons in Denver. He only played nine games last year, before finishing the season on injured reserve with a knee issue. He needed surgery in December to repair an ACL injury.

The Jaguars are without unsigned and disgruntled franchise-tag recipient Yannick Ngakoue, who wants to be traded.