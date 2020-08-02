Jeremy Hill signs with Raiders

Getty Images

Word on Friday was that running back Jeremy Hill was expected to sign with the Raiders assuming all was well with his physical and the deal became official on Sunday.

Hill announced his signing on social media. The team has not made any announcement at this point.

Hill has not played since tearing his ACL while with the Patriots in the 2018 season opener. That was his debut for New England after spending four seasons with the Bengals. Hill had 704 carries for 2,873 yards and 29 touchdowns while in Cincinnati.

Josh Jacobs is atop the depth chart at running back in Las Vegas. Hill, third-round pick Lynn Bowden, Jalen Richard and Rod Smith are also on the active roster while Devontae Booker is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.