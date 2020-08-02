Jets release Brian Winters

Getty Images

The Jets have released right guard Brian Winters, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The move frees up $7.2 million in salary cap space and hands the starting job to Greg Van Roten.

Winters, 29, becomes a free agent.

He played only nine games last season before landing on injured reserve after aggravating a dislocated shoulder against the Giants. He also ended the 2014, ’16 and ’17 seasons on injured reserve.

Winters played seven seasons in New York after the Jets made him a third-round choice in 2013. He appeared in 89 games, with 79 starts.