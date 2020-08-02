Joe Burrow lost weight after the draft

Getty Images

A picture of Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow during an offseason workout showed Burrow appearing to have added muscle this offseason, but Burrow says he’s actually lost a little weight.

Burrow said he weighed 221 pounds at the Scouting Combine and is now about 215 after finding it easier to eat healthy foods while he’s been living in his parents’ basement.

“I actually lost weight post-draft,” Burrow said. “Coming out of the season you’re kind of a soft body. You lose a lot of muscle and you’ve got to keep the weight on and so you gain a little fat. I lost weight throughout the offseason so I feel great right now.”

Burrow looks like he’s in excellent shape, good news for a Bengals team that’s hoping Burrow is the man to get the franchise back in winning shape.