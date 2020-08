Getty Images

The Lions put quarterback Matthew Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list yesterday, and even when he returns, he’ll be short one target.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Lions wide receiver Geronimo Allison has opted out of the 2020 season.

The Lions signed the former Packers wideout this offseason.

He caught a career-best 34 passes for the Packers last year.

He’s the second Lions player to opt out, along with defensive tackle John Atkins.