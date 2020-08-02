Markus Golden reports to Giants camp

Getty Images

The Giants employed the rarely used unrestricted free agent tender in order to hold onto pass rusher Markus Golden this offseason and Golden has now decided to report for work with the team.

According to multiple reports, Golden reported to the team’s facility on Saturday. He’ll undergo three rounds of COVID-19 testing and will have to test negative each time before he’ll be able to enter the facility to begin working with his teammates.

The team’s tender to Golden was worth 110 percent of Golden’s 2019 salary. That sets him up to make $4.125 million after he failed to generate bigger bids as a free agent.

Golden had 10 sacks to lead the Giants last season. He also recorded 72 tackles and returned a fumble for a touchdown in a rebound season after a 2017 torn ACL sidetracked him for a couple of years.