Matt LaCosse opts out of 2020 season

Getty Images

An eighth member of the New England Patriots has opted out of playing in 2020.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that tight end Matt LaCosse is the latest addition to the list of Patriots who have decided not ot play amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tackle Marcus Cannon, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, running back Brandon Bolden, fullback Danny Vitale, offensive lineman Najee Toran and wide receiver Marqise Lee have made the same call.

LaCosse was set to make a base salary of $1 million in his second season with the Pats. He had 13 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in 11 games.

The Patriots now have Ryan Izzo, Jake Burt, Rashod Berry, Jakob Johnson and two 2020 third round-picks — Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene — on their tight end depth chart.