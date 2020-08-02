Patriots place Sony Michel, Mohamed Sanu, Brandon King on PUP

Getty Images

The Patriots have placed three players returning from injuries on their physically unable to perform list, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Running back Sony Michel (foot), receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle) and core special teamer Brandon King (quad) are opening training camp on the PUP list. The players can come off the reserve list as soon as they pass a physical.

Michel underwent surgery on his foot in May. The operation reportedly was “more maintenance-based” and designed to relieve discomfort that Michel has been experiencing in his foot.

Michel ran 247 times for 912 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Sanu injured his left ankle on a punt return in Week 11 against the Eagles. He missed only one game but wasn’t the same in his return.

He underwent surgery in March.

King missed the entire 2019 season after tearing his left quadriceps in the preseason.