Rams waive four players, drop to 80-man limit

Getty Images

Four undrafted rookies saw their chances of making the Rams come to an end on Saturday.

The Rams announced that they have waived linebacker Daniel Bituli, running back James Gilbert, defensive end Greg Reaves and defensive tackle Sam Renner. The moves cut the roster to 80 players, which means the Rams won’t have to do split squad work at training camp this month.

Dropping Gilbert leaves the Rams with Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown, John Kelly, and Xavier Jones at running back. Henderson, Brown and Kelly are all holdovers while Akers was the team’s top draft choice in April.

The Rams cut four other players last week and they had offensive lineman Chandler Brewer opt out of playing this season. They also placed defensive lineman Michael Hoecht on the reserve/COVID-19 list as their roster to open training camp has taken shape.