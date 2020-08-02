Ravens place Matt Skura on PUP

Getty Images

Ravens center Matt Skura will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Sunday.

The move is not a surprise given Skura tore his ACL, MCL and PCL in Week 12 of the 2019 season.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has called Skura’s recovery “remarkable,” and Skura is expected to return at some point in training camp.

Skura played all 1,189 offensive snaps in 2018 and the first 700 to start 2019. He was injured on the 16th snap against the Rams.

Patrick Mekari replaced Skura, and the Ravens didn’t miss a beat. Mekari played every snap in the final six games, including the postseason.

Skura and Mekari are expected to battle for the starting job.