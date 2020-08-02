Ravens waive Daylon Mack, Dom Maggio

Getty Images

The Ravens trimmed their roster to 79 players on Saturday.

The team announced that they have waived defensive tackle Daylon Mack and punter Dom Maggio. The moves that dropped them under the 80-man limit put in place after an agreement between the NFL and NFL about revisions to training camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mack was a fifth-round pick by the team in 2019. He played nine defensive snaps and one special teams snap in his one appearance before landing on injured reserve with knee and hip issues.

The Ravens drafted a pair of defensive tackles in April and those moves likely contributed to the decision to move on from Mack before his second season.

Maggio was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest. Sam Koch remains the Ravens punter.