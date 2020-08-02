Saints cut nine players, including Tommylee Lewis

Getty Images

Earlier Sunday, it was reported the Saints had cut receiver Krishawn Hogan, cornerback Deatrick Nichols and fullback Ricky Ortiz.

The NFL’s daily transactions list shows the Saints cut nine in all.

The cuts include receiver Tommylee Lewis. Lewis, of course, was involved in one of the most controversial plays in NFL history when Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman got away with pass interference, hitting Lewis before the ball arrived, in the 2018 NFC Championship Game.

Lewis did not play last season after the Lions cut him out of the preseason.

The Saints also cut defensive end Gus Cumberlander, safety Chris Johnson, offensive guard Adrian Magee, running back Taquan Mizzell and receiver Maurice Harris.