Saints cut three, including Krishawn Hogan and Deatrick Nichols

The Saints started paring down their roster on Sunday.

Amie Just of NOLA.com reports that the team has cut wide receiver Krishawn Hogan and Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports that cornerback Deatrick Nichols and running back Ricky Ortiz have also been dropped in New Orleans.

Hogan played eight games for the Saints last season and played 83 offensive snaps. He had one catch for four yards and also saw action on 77 special teams snaps.

Ortiz had one catch for eight yards in his lone appearance for the eam last season. Nichols signed with the Saints after playing for the XFL’s Houston entry earlier this year.

The Saints had 90 players on their roster, but two of them opted out for the season and Sunday’s moves leave them with 85 on the roster. If they have more than 80, they’ll have to work in split squads at training camp.