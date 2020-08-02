Vikings finalizing contract extension with Rick Spielman

Getty Images

The Vikings are nearing completion on a multiyear deal for General Manager Rick Spielman, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Sunday night.

The move was expected after coach Mike Zimmer recently signed a three-year extension that runs through 2023. Spielman, like Zimmer before his new deal, had one year remaining on his current deal.

It is expected that their contracts will line up yet again.

Spielman became the Vikings’ General Manager in 2012, six years after arriving in Minnesota as vice president of player personnel. The team has made the postseason four of his eight seasons as G.M. and reached the NFC Championship Game in the 2017 season.

The Vikings got younger in the offseason, releasing Xavier Rhodes and Linval Joseph and not re-signing Everson Griffen. They drafted 15 players in April, the most selections a team has made since the NFL went to a seven-round draft in 1994.