49ers sign Jordan Reed

The 49ers are adding to a position of strength.

Veteran tight end Jordan Reed is signing with the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reed has previously played for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in Washington, and he was a Pro Bowl tight end in Washington. Pairing him with George Kittle could give the 49ers the best 1-2 punch at tight end in the NFL, if both players are healthy.

But health is a big “if” for Reed, whose concussion history has raised questions about whether it’s wise for him to keep playing.

Reed, however, wants to give it a go, and the 49ers are willing to give him a chance.