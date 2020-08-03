Aaron Rodgers: I don’t know what future holds, can only control this year

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers turns 37 in December, and the Packers starting quarterback has first-round draft choice Jordan Love looking over his right shoulder.

Opting out never crossed Rodgers’ mind.

Rodgers said he spoke to Devin Funchess before training camp about the receiver’s decision to sit out the 2020 season.

“I did not consider it,” Rodgers said in a Monday conference call, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “I was going to play. [But] I respect all the guys who have made that decision and have zero judgement.”

Rodgers’ future beyond this season is in question.

The Packers drafted Love as their quarterback of the future. Coach Matt LaFleur reiterated Sunday that he sees Rodgers in Green Bay for “a really long time,” though he couched it with “nothing’s guaranteed in this league.”

Rodgers, who has played in Green Bay for 15 seasons, was asked Monday how he would define “a long time.”

“I savor every moment, every season,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know what the future holds. I know I can control this year and my play and my approach and my attitude.”

Rodgers has never wavered from his stance on how his time with the Packers might end. Brett Favre spent 16 years with the Packers after a trade from the Falcons, but he did not finish his career in Green Bay after the Packers drafted Rodgers.

“If I retire on the team’s timeline, then all is well,” Rodgers said. “But if they’re looking to move on before I’m ready to be done playing, there’s an impasse at that point. . . . That’s what I said to you guys Day 1 when we [first] talked about it.”