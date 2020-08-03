Bears’ Jordan Lucas opts out

Getty Images

Bears safety Jordan Lucas has opted out of the 2020 NFL season.

The Bears announced that Lucas has opted out today. NFL players have the option to sit out the 2020 season amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and receive a stipend for the year. Their contracts toll to the 2021 season.

After playing for the Chiefs last year, Lucas signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Bears this year. He keeps his $90,000 signing bonus and his $910,000 salary will move to 2021, with the amount of his 2020 stipend deducted from his 2021 salary.

Lucas is the 46th player to opt out of the 2020 season. The full list is here.