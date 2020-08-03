Big 12 announces 10-game schedule, including nine conference games

Getty Images

The Big 12 will play a 10-game schedule this season, the conference announced Monday night after its presidents and chancellors approved the plan.

The conference’s 10 teams will play nine Big 12 games and one nonconference game.

The start of conference play is TBD, but the league anticipates conference play to begin in mid- to late-September after one nonconference game.

The Big 12 could push back the Big 12 Dr Pepper Championship game, scheduled for Dec. 5, to Dec. 12 or 19 if necessary.

“I would like to salute the work of our university presidents and chancellors, athletics directors, coaches, medical advisors and administrators who have worked tirelessly and collaboratively during these extraordinary times,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “We believe this change provides the best opportunity going forward. However, we will undoubtedly need to be flexible as we progress through the season in order to combat the challenges that lie ahead.”

The ACC is the only other Power 5 conference to keep a nonconference game. The SEC, Pac-12 and Big Ten will play only conference games.