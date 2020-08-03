Bills agree to terms with Brian Winters

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said on Sunday that it will be difficult for the team to find someone to replace right guard Jon Feliciano‘s energy in the wake of Feliciano’s torn pectoral muscle.

The team has several potential fill-ins on the roster and they are set to add another. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills have agreed to terms with former Jets guard Brian Winters on a contract.

It was a quick turnaround for Winters as he was officially dropped by the Jets on Sunday. The move cleared up $7.2 million in cap space for the Jets and it is unclear how much money Winters will be making in Buffalo.

Winters was limited to nine games last season by a shoulder injury. It was the fourth time that he ended a year on injured reserve since entering the league in 2013, so the Bills are unlikely to put all of their eggs in Winters’ basket when it comes to filling Feliciano’s shoes.