Brandon Beane: It won’t be easy to replace Jon Feliciano’s energy

The Bills lost a starter on their offensive line last week when right guard Jon Feliciano tore his pectoral muscle while working out.

Feliciano was one of five returning starters up front for Buffalo and General Manager Brandon Beane discussed what the team will be missing with him out of the lineup.

“You see his passion on the field,” Beane said, via NewYorkUpstate.com. “We even have to get on to Jon sometimes because I think it spilled over a couple times where he got a 15-yard flag — but you live with those with a guy like Jon. I think they play different positions but I think him and Josh [Allen] are wired the same. They’re fired up, they play every play like it’s their last. Replacing that energy that he brings and that leadership — and he fits what we look out for in our offensive linemen: smart, tough dependable guys. That’s not easy. That’s a blow and we feel bad for Jon.”

Beane said the team has “a long way to go” before determining how they’ll line up without Feliciano, but suggested that right tackle Cody Ford could move inside for his second season. Daryl Williams, Spencer Long, Ike Boettger, Evan Boehm and Ty Nsekhe are also on hand as the Bills start mixing and matching to see what five-man unit will be the best for their offense.