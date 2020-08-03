Browns place Garrett Gilbert on COVID-19 list, Karl Joseph on PUP

Getty Images

The Browns made several moves Monday, including placing quarterback Garrett Gilbert on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The list is used for players who either tested positive for COVID-19 or must quarantine after coming in close contact with someone infected.

Gilbert saw action in five games with the Browns last season, going 0-for-3 in eight offensive snaps. He originally signed with Cleveland on April 5, 2019.

He played in one game with the Panthers in 2018 in his only other career action.

Safety Karl Joseph will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from a foot injury. He is eligible to come off the list as soon as he passes a physical.

The Browns signed the former Raiders safety in April. He finished last season on injured reserve with the foot injury after nine games.

The Browns also announced they waived running back Brian Herrien and activated punter Jamie Gillan from the reserve/COVID-19 list.