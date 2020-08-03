Caleb Farley paints troubling picture of college football in a pandemic

Posted by Mike Florio on August 3, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

The excellent explanation from Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley regarding his decision to sit out the 2020 season contains specific information about the far-from-excellent efforts of Virginia Tech to handle the pandemic.

“This year at Virginia Tech, at our workouts, I started having deep concerns about staying healthy,” Farley wrote for Peter King’s Football Morning in America column. “Guys were going home, going to Myrtle Beach, coming back to campus, and we weren’t getting tested. We’re all together, working out, close to each other, and you have no real idea who might have it, if anybody might have it. One day I looked around, and we were like 100-deep in our indoor facility, no masks. My concern grew more and more.”

Via the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Virginia Tech issued this statement on Monday: “We will decline the opportunity to address Caleb’s comments directly.”

It’s a jarring portrait of negligence to the point of recklessness by Virginia Tech. And it raises real questions regarding whether other major schools have taken or will take the steps necessary to protect players and their families.

Farley gets it. Despite the dangerous media voices that rattle off the low chance of a college athlete having a bad outcome if stricken with COVID-19 without mentioning the risks associated with spreading the virus to more vulnerable family members, Farley understands that the risk isn’t solely to him, and that he could cause loved ones to get sick, or worse.

This is why the players of the Pac-12 have taken a stand, and it’s why more college football players should do the same. With the NCAA, which has a rulebook aimed at limiting anything and everything that could help players receive better treatment, unwilling to promulgate rules to protect the players, the players must take matters into their own hands.

It could get worse before it gets better. There’s a full-speed-ahead vibe coming from conferences like the ACC, the SEC, and the Pac-12, with the effort to preserve TV revenue potentially superseding safety concerns for players and their families. The Big 12 could be joining in that save-the-money parade soon. Only the Big 10 seems to be willing to consider the potential consequences of a plan that, as best we can tell, consists of closing your eyes and hoping for the best.

If there are no grown ups in the room who will stand up and say this approach isn’t acceptable, the players are the ones who need to do it — especially since the decisions currently are being made by people who surely won’t be at risk for catching or spreading COVID-19.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Caleb Farley paints troubling picture of college football in a pandemic

  1. “… the players are the ones who need to do it…”

    The same players “going home, going to Myrtle Beach, coming back to campus”? Calling on reckless players to make responsible decisions are you?

  2. Given the developing debacle in MLB, the Covid19 “containment” plans for college football are ludicrous. The gulf of maturity and self control between college boys and pros is about the width of the Grand Canyon. The inane idea that a college football roster of nearly 90 can contain the virus when a much smaller MLB cannot goes beyond wishful thinking and into the area of criminal negligence. Unlike baseball where a single infected person can infect 6-7 others, the repeated pileups of human bodies would infect the entire team. In the time of pandemic, football, college and pros, is a very bad idea.

  3. Another perfect example of why NCAA athletes need to organize in some way to improve athlete safety, working conditions & to receive their piece of the pie. As with all things a balance needs to restored, the hierarchy of the NCAA have taken advantage of their young athletes for far too long. Props to Farley for taking a stand & here’s hoping the elite athletes of all NCAA sports follow his example, communicate with each other, take a stand & improve their circumstances.

  4. “No grownups in the room”, that pretty much covers it. Why would they have faith in anybody in charge when we have leadership in this country who’s biggest response was to call it a hoax and says it will just go away, and then with no plan, and with total disregard to the experts, want to force school children to go back to class. It’s money and power over safety. Always was and always will be. It’s a sad situation, but the athletes are the ones that now have to be the adults.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.