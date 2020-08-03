Cardinals cut Jake Benzinger, Reggie Floyd, Rashad Medaris

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they cut offensive lineman Jake Benzinger, safety Reggie Floyd and receiver Rashad Medaris on Monday.

All three were signed as rookie free agents.

Floyd was a three-year starter at Virginia Tech. He made 222 tackles, five interceptions, 10 pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 39 games over four seasons.

Benzinger appeared in 50 games during his career at Wake Forest. He made 27 starts at right tackle and 13 starts at left tackle in four seasons.

Medaris played 31 games in three seasons at the University of Cincinnati. He caught 57 passes for 887 yards and five touchdowns after beginning his college career at Western Illinois.