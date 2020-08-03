David Andrews: Playing is “something we feel comfortable with”

Getty Images

The Patriots lead the league with eight players who have opted out because of COVID-19.

But the guy who missed last year with blood clots in his lungs said he had no reservations about returning to the field.

Via Chris Mason of Masslive.com, Andrews said that after discussing the health situation with his wife, he decided to return this year.

“My choice has been made,” Andrews said. “Talking with doctors and my wife, it’s something we feel comfortable with. I’m just excited to get the chance to go out there and compete again. . . .

“You obviously have to talk about it, right? It’s something we’ve never faced. Not that I really can remember, having to deal with something like this — especially the grown ups. You’ve gotta talk about it. Obviously me and my wife have. I made a decision that we feel comfortable with and like I said, I’m just super ecstatic to get this thing going here.”

The Patriots already have a long list of opt outs, with Dont’a Hightower, Patrick Chung, Marcus Cannon, Brandon Bolden, Danny Vitale, Marqise Lee, Matt LaCosse, and Najee Toran stepping away.

“I respect all of them,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “I respect all the players on our team. We all have to make decisions and I talked to those guys and they explained their situations and they had to make the decision that was best for them and I totally respect and support it 100 percent.”

And for Andrews, he’s returning to help fill a spot in a line in flux.