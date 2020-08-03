Dolphins claim cornerback Picasso Nelson off waivers

Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins claimed cornerback Picasso Nelson off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

Nelson has spent time with the Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars after being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi. Nelson recorded 202 tackles with five interceptions and a forced fumble during his college career. He has yet to appear in a regular season game.

The Dolphins also activated linebacker Jerome Baker off the COVID-19 reserve list while also placing seventh-round rookie running back Malcolm Perry on the list.

Baker had been placed on the list on July 31 before being activated on Monday.

Perry was a quarterback at the Naval Academy and set an FBS quarterback record with 2,017 rushing yards last year.