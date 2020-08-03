Doug Marrone on 12 players hitting COVID-19 list: Sometimes it’s just bad luck

Getty Images

Quarterback Gardner Minshew is the biggest name to hit the Jaguars’ reserve/COVID-19 list this summer, but he’s far from the only one.

The Jaguars have placed 12 players on the list, which is the most of any team in the league at this point in training camp. That led to a question for head coach Doug Marrone about whether negligence is to blame for that number or not.

“I don’t think anyone’s being negligent,” Marrone said, via ESPN.com. “I really don’t believe that. Everyone understands what’s at stake, a roster spot or what’s going on or missing time. But I really can’t answer those questions. Guys are coming from all over the country. . . . You’ve just got to be aware of your surroundings and where you are, and there’s a lot of different ways that you can come in contact with this virus. I feel good, I really do, about how we’re trying to educate our players, and I feel good about how they’re responding. Sometimes it’s just bad luck.”

Five of the players have been activated and Marrone said that he expects Minshew will be cleared to return sooner rather than later. That would be a positive for the Jaguars and so would finding a way to snap whatever unlucky streak Marrone believes the team has stumbled into of late.