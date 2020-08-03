Doug Pederson: I can still run the team virtually

Getty Images

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19, but that hasn’t changed his view about how secure the team’s facility is amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pederson said last week that he felt “extremely safe” in the team’s working environment and he reiterated that in a conference call with reporters on Monday. He also said that he remains confident that the NFL season can play out to completion.

Pederson is quarantining away from the team and didn’t speculate on when he’ll be back, but said that his experience this spring has left him feeling no doubt about things running smoothly while he’s away from the team.

“I think one of the things I’ve learned this offseason is, I can still run the team virtually,” Pederson said, via WIP. “I am very comfortable and confident that the protocols we have in place at NovaCare are for the best interest of the team and for those who enter the building.”

Assistant head coach Duce Staley will take on day-to-day leadership duties inside the facility while Pederson is out.