Falcons announce Darqueze Dennard’s signing

The second contract agreement proved to be the charm for cornerback Darqueze Dennard.

Dennard agreed to a deal with the Jaguars early in free agency this March, but the deal never became official because they couldn’t finalize all the terms of the agreement. That put Dennard back on the open market and he spent multiple months in that position before agreeing to a deal with the Falcons last week.

This agreement has led to a signed contract. The Falcons announced Dennard’s signing on Monday morning, which makes the cornerback the seventh first-round pick added to the roster in Atlanta this offseason.

Dennard provides experience to a young Falcons cornerback corps. They have 2018 second-rounder Isaiah Oliver, 2019 fourth-rounder Kendall Sheffield, 2019 fifth-rounder Jordan Miller and 2020 first-round pick A.J. Terrell to go with Dennard in the position group.