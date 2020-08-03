Ja’Wuan James opts out for 2020

Getty Images

Broncos tackle Ja'Wuan James, a former first-round pick who signed a four-year, $51 million deal in Denver last year, has opted out for the 2020 season, according to Mike Klis of 9News.com.

Injuries limited James to three regular-season games in 2019, his first with the Broncos. His $10 million base salary will be delayed to 2021, and his contract will toll for a year.

James becomes the latest in a surprisingly large group of players to choose not to play this year. The NFL hopes to close the opt-out window this week.

The 19th overall pick by the Dolphins in 2014, James spent five seasons with Miami before joining the Broncos.