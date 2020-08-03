Jeremiah Valoaga, D.J. Killings opt out of 2020 season

Getty Images

The Raiders hadn’t had any players opt out of the 2020 season. They do now.

Las Vegas placed defensive back D.J. Killings and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga on the opt-out list Monday, according to the NFL’s official transactions.

Killings, 24, signed with the Raiders in May 2019. He spent last season on injured reserve after tearing a pectoral muscle in the preseason.

He has never played in a regular-season game but also has spent time with the Colts, Eagles and Packers.

Valoaga, 25, joined the Raiders when they claimed him off waivers from the 49ers last Dec. 24. He re-signed with the Raiders as an exclusive rights free agent.

Valoaga played four games for the 49ers last season, making two tackles. He also appeared in nine games with the Lions in 2017.