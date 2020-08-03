Jets release Quincy Enunwa, three others

Getty Images

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa was ruled out for the 2020 season when the Jets placed him on the reserve/physically unable to perform list in May and his time with the team came to an end on Monday.

The Jets announced that Enunwa has been released. Enunwa missed 15 games last season and the entire 2017 season with neck injuries, but said that he still hopes to return to the NFL in the future.

Enunwa was not the only player cut by the Jets on Monday. Running back Trenton Cannon, offensive lineman Ben Braden and linebacker Wyatt Ray were placed on waivers.

The Jets rounded out Monday’s roster moves by officially placing linebacker C.J. Mosley on the opt-out list. Mosley’s contract will toll to the 2021 season as a result.