Joey Bosa’s new contract came together faster than he expected

Getty Images

Joey Bosa‘s first NFL contract didn’t get done until training camp was over and his camp and the Chargers engaged in one of the most contentious negotiations a rookie has had in recent NFL history. His second NFL contract was very different.

Bosa and the Chargers agreed to a contract last week that Bosa says came after a surprisingly quick and easy negotiation.

“I’m very relieved it got done early,” Bosa said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. It definitely came together a little faster than I expected. Once things were figured out with the Players Association [on coronavirus-related training camp rules] it took a week.”

Why was this contract so easy to get done? The simple answer is the Chargers made Bosa a spectacular offer, and he was eager to take it. Bosa has been one of the NFL’s top defensive ends since signing that contentious rookie deal, and the Chargers rewarded him for that.