John Lynch on Jordan Reed: We feel risk is worth potential reward

Jordan Reed will get a chance to resume his playing career with the 49ers.

The 49ers signed Reed to a one-year deal on Monday with the hope that he’ll be a productive addition to the offense. In order for that to happen, Reed will have to stay healthy and that’s been the major sticking point throughout his career.

Reed missed all of last season due to concussions and he missed 31 games over his first six seasons. That history leaves the 49ers at risk of getting nothing from Reed, but General Manager John Lynch said that it was a gamble the 49ers are willing to take.

“There’s some risk-reward,” Lynch said, via 95.7 The Game. “We got to a point where we felt the risk we’re taking on was worth it with the potential reward.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said “it’s gonna be a hell of a deal for the Niners” if Reed is able to remain in the lineup, which is both hard to argue with and hard to buy into as the likeliest scenario in Santa Clara.