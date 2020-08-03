Josh Allen: NFL has great opportunity to give nation “hope”

Getty Images

Of the 48 NFL players who have opted out, none are quarterbacks.

The Bills have two players on the list, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and cornerback E.J. Gaines, but third-year quarterback Josh Allen is all in.

He and his teammates returned to the team facility Monday to begin workouts for the 2020 season.

“One, I love this game and two, I think it’s a great opportunity to give this nation hope and allow them to see us go out there and do what we do,” Allen said in a conference call, via Matt Bove of WKBW. “Sunday is a very special day in the lives of a lot of people around the world, a lot of fans around this world, so, one it’s our jobs, and two it’s my passion to play this game.”

Allen, the Bills and Bills fans are looking forward to 2020. With Tom Brady no longer in New England and the Patriots having had several big-name opt outs, the AFC East appears wide open for the first time in what seems like forever.

The Bills need Allen, who passed for 3,089 yards, ran for 510 and accounted for 29 total touchdowns, to take another step if they are going to take another step.

“There are a lot of things that I want to clean up, that I need to clean up and with the help of the coaching staff here, we will clean up,” Allen said. “I’m excited to get back on the field and starting get hitting again, so football is back.”