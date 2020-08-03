Josh Harvey-Clemons opts out of 2020 season

Getty Images

Washington reduced its roster to 80 players Monday, at least until Dontrelle Inman‘s signing becomes official.

The most significant of the team’s announced moves was linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons‘ decision to opt out of the 2020 season. Washington spent a fifth-round choice on Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson, who could fill in for Harvey-Clemons.

Harvey-Clemons, 26, entered the NFL as a seventh-round choice of Washington in 2017. He has played 35 games, with no starts, in his career, making 41 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Washington also announced it has waived defensive end Cameron Malveaux, defensive back Maurice Smith and tight end Caleb Wilson. It released running back Josh Ferguson.

Ferguson, 27, played two games with Washington last season, getting three carries for 9 yards.