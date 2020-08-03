Lions activate Isaac Nauta from COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Lions activated tight end Isaac Nauta from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

He becomes the team’s first player to come off the list. Nauta’s activation means he has shown no symptoms and tested negative twice in five days.

The Lions have seven players still on the special list — receiver Kenny Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson, cornerback Justin Coleman, corner Amani Oruwariye, safety Jalen Elliott, punter Arryn Siposs and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Players on the list either test positive for COVID-19 or are in quarantine after having been in close contact with an infected person.

Detroit made Nauta a seventh-round choice in 2019 out of Georgia, and he caught two passes for 13 yards as a rookie. Nauta appeared in six games, seeing action on 41 offensive snaps and 82 on special teams.